Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.77 or 0.00011316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $35.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009177 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,713.61 or 1.00031344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011580 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00119135 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,182,426 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,161,663.66985646 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.88454378 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $36,263,922.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

