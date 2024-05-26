Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVNW. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $380.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,509.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 309.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

