Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 170,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,638. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

