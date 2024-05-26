Audius (AUDIO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $80.35 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $260.96 million and $80.35 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,256,319,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,749,415 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

