Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.00. Atomera shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 192,073 shares.

Atomera Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atomera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $49,767.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,518 shares of company stock valued at $110,687. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 379,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Atomera by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

