ASD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.62 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $33.77 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05082311 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,649,216.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

