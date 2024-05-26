Ark Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Ark has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $149.61 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001398 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000866 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002434 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001194 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,067,522 coins and its circulating supply is 181,066,528 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

