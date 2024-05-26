Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 999 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $180.75. 27,471,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,370,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $191.70.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

