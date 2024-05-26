ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells C$255,100.00 in Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$255,100.00.
ARX opened at C$25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.59. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$16.24 and a twelve month high of C$26.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
