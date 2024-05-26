ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells C$255,100.00 in Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$255,100.00.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

ARX opened at C$25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.59. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$16.24 and a twelve month high of C$26.17.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARX. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.