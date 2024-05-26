Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,716 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Applied Materials by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,029,000 after buying an additional 669,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after buying an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13,929.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,710,000 after purchasing an additional 511,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.89. 3,795,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.94. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $126.13 and a one year high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

