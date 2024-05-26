Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AON were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 136.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $280.75 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.00 and its 200-day moving average is $309.34.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.43.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

