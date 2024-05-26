Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.05 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $460.45 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001377 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,904.78 or 0.99935348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00111098 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003669 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04641066 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $18,600,209.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

