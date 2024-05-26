Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $15.20

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.