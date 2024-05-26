Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

