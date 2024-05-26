AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.24. 387,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

