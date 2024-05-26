AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.64.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

