AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.64.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AME

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.