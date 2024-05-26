American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 29,000 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Superconductor Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of AMSC opened at $16.06 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $493.68 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 433,018 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 440,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 396,814 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,870,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 323,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

