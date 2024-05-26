American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Sells $304,684.38 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Superconductor Trading Up 6.3 %

AMSC opened at $16.06 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 433,018 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in American Superconductor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 440,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 396,814 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,870,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 323,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.