American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $238.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.28. The stock has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

