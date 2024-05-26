American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,561. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

