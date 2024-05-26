Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.79.

AS stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $1,521,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $7,301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

