Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $180.75. 27,471,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,370,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average of $166.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

