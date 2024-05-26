Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,431 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $179,305,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,194,000 after buying an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CINF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.68. 529,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

