Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,310 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of ESAB worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,672,000 after purchasing an additional 276,558 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 769,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,128,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

In other ESAB news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESAB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,402. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

