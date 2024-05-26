Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,205 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Cognex worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in Cognex by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 5,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognex by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,250,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. 900,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.