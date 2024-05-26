Amalgamated Bank Sells 121,382 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,382 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,370,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,981,716. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

