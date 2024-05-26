Amalgamated Bank Has $4.11 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.53. 805,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.