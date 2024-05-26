Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,064 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,023,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,808,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,500,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 985,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $22.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

