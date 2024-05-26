Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $4,101,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,842,000 after purchasing an additional 481,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $176.33. 11,403,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,240,740. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

