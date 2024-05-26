Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.05. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 44,674 shares traded.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 431.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 98,896 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

