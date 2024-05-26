Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after purchasing an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.