Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $28,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 486,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $120.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

