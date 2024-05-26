Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

