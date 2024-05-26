Aerodrome Finance (AERO) One Day Volume Hits $21.68 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $188.07 million and approximately $21.68 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,060,464,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,060,464,527.3373549 with 466,987,629.08963907 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.13443979 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $19,798,322.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

