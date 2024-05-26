Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,350 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,176,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,337. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

