Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 367 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $779.06. The stock had a trading volume of 548,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $701.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $418.12 and a 12-month high of $790.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

