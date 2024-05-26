Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 25,854 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,854 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,264,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,607 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,490 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

