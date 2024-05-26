Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 16,844 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,844 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.99. 302,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,985. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

