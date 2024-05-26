Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,271. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.