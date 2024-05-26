Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,135. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

