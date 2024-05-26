Advisory Services Network LLC Has $8.24 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 103,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $117.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.