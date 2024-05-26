Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. 926,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

