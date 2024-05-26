Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 77.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

