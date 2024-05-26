Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

