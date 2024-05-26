Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,677 shares of company stock worth $14,870,348. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Price Performance
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
