Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.