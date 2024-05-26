Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after buying an additional 279,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period.

COWZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 1,380,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

