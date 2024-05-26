Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $60,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.43. 3,085,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.49. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.09 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

