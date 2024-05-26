Act Two Investors LLC Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 182,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $280.75. 1,721,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.34. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.43.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

